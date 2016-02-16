Live blog: Huawei warms up for MWC 2016

With Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona just around the corner, announcements are starting to come in thick and fast from companies hoping to get themselves heard above the noise.

Huawei has decided to get the jump on its competitors and is today holding a pre-MWC briefing in London to talk about its vision and growth strategies for 2016 and unveil some new solutions.

The event will be split into five section:

Build Open Ecosystems to Accelerate Telco's Digital Transformation with Five Initiatives - William Xu, Executive Director of the Board, Chief Strategy Marketing Officer, Huawei

Experience Re-defines the Network - Mr. Paul Michael Scanlan, President of Business and Network Consulting, Huawei

Now, 4.5G Is Ready to Go - Mr. Qiu Heng, President of Wireless Network Marketing Operation, Huawei

IoT, The Next Billions of Connections for Telcos - Mr. Li Sanqi, CTO, Marketing & Solutions of Product & Solution, Huawei

Leading New ICT, Making Cities Safer - Mr. Joe So, CTO of Industry Solutions, Marketing & Solution Sales Department, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei

We're at the event covering the whole thing live, so follow along below to hear about Huawei's latest announcements ahead of MWC 2016.

16 February

16:31

16:30

16:30

16:28

"ICT is no longer a supporting system"

16:27

All the data collected by video cameras has to be stored somewhere, why not Huawei's video cloud platform?

16:24

16:20

I didn't know this: Huawei has developed license plate recognition technology being used to solve hit-and-run cases

16:19

But it's not just natural disasters, a communication infrastructure is also important at major events

16:17

16:16

Joe's talking about setting up communications in areas where natural disasters have hit

16:15

"Public safety is becoming the priority for many cities" - shouldn't it have already been a priority??

16:14

16:13

"IoT is hot!"

16:12

"Today we're just seeing the tip of the iceberg"

16:11

"This IoT connectivity is intelligent for improved user experiences and economic reasons"

16:11

Can rental services is being used as an example, where the IoT platform generates data to provide information on driving behaviour, parking warning and car status monitoring

16:09

"These three solutions require the cloud-based IoT connectivity platform"

16:08

The NB-IoT ecosystem also has a focus on collaboration and being open

16:06

Next, NB-IoT. Providing: 100 x connections per cell. deeper coverage and low power consumption

16:05

Huawei's smart metering solution as reduced line loss from 45 to 14 per cent and increased revenue by 16 per cent

16:03

16:03

Agile AR (access router) is a "unified industrial network edge device" which uses IoT intelligence

16:01

Huawei is working with partners in areas such as automation, security and entertainment

16:00

Today's home appliances are "very fragmented" so it's important to create an open platform for developers

15:59

Smart ONT is a smart home gateway to empower the digital home ecosystem

15:58

3 products are being officially launched at MWC - NB IoT, Smart ONT and Agile AR

15:56

15:55

"Huawei believes IoT will become one of the core strategies for telco to figure out"

15:55

Telco is predicted to have 10 billion IoT connections by 2020, according to Huawei

15:54

15:54

15:53

"We believe 4.5g will have a big bang in 2016"

15:52

"With GigaRadio, the deployment of 4.5g becomes much easier than before"

15:51

15:51

Remember I mentioned GigaRadio earlier? Apparently it's "one year ahead of industry"

15:50

It's now officially recognised as an industry standard, known as LTE-Advanced Pro

15:49

We're watching a video now showing the progress of 4.5g commercialisation

15:48

You don't need to wait to use 4.5g, it's here now!

15:47

Narrow band IoT can reach areas where GSM can't and is 20dB more powerful

15:46

Lets talk about Connection+ which is empowering the IoT

15:45

The global U-vMOS for video is currently 3.1, Huawei thinks this will increase to 4

15:45

Sounds quality has improved, becoming clearer and more defined

15:43

With 4.5g, voice and video experiences will be increased

15:42

15:41

"For the first time, communication speed exceeds 1Gbps"

15:40

4.5g is:

Creating a new lifestyle

Setting a new network benchmark

Empowering GigaRadio

15:39

"We believe 4.5g will explode in 2016"

15:39

15:38

What will the network of the future look like? There are three areas to focus on: Access, datacentres at the core and and a flat backbone architecture

15:35

From 2000 to 2020, we've gone from auditory, to visual, to interactive

15:34

"People pay for experience"

15:34

Huawei's new product, SpeedVideo, provides analytics on user video experience

15:33

vMOS was created a few years ago to measure video experience, but Huawei has turned this into U-vMOS by adding in the user

15:30

Instead of taking pictures, young people are recording videos and uploading them to social networks

15:30

"What 4G and the smartphone have done is change where the content is generated. It's generated by youth."

15:29

Video is the new basic:

15:28

"Network operators are now becoming very experience-centric"

15:28

"We've positioned user behaviour at the centre" - 30 per cent of people churn because of a poor experience

15:27

"OTTs are all talking about services"

15:26

15:26

"We're trying to become more partner-engaged and more innovative"

15:26

"Our job is to focus on our customers and partners"

15:25

15:25

Apparently Huawei will be showcasing 20+ "superstar" products and 10 joint industry innovations

15:24

15:23

On this platform Huawei has datacentres in over 100 countries

15:22

More platforms to talk about, this time the FusionCloud platform, built on an open source ecosystem

15:22

They have seen added 4.3 million new mobile subscribers

15:21

Sichuan Telecom made the decision to provide video as a basic service to create "new business value propositions"

15:19

The Safe City project is an example of a business ecosytem that Huawei has built, which is now deployed in "over 100 cities"

15:18

15:18

The third is the Enrich Business Ecosystem

15:17

"To a certain extant, digital economy is the API economy"

15:16

The second is the Open Developer Ecosystem Platform - helping developers to "engage and innovate"

15:15

15:15

One is the Open Labs Partner Programe, which is solution orientated and eco-system driven

15:14

"Over the last few years we introduced three major open ecosystems"

15:12

There are "trillions of opportunities" thanks to the IoT

15:11

New telecoms centre around the voice and data

15:11

15:11

"The human communication experience is accelerating" as shown by the graph above

15:10

Open, collaborative and sharing - three characteristics that define the digital economy

15:09

Next up is San-qi Li, talking about building a better connected world in a digital economy

15:09

15:07

The programme will focus on "transportation, energy, government, finance and others"

15:07

"Huawei has launched a $1billion development programme to support developers and their partners"

15:07

15:06

"We expect video will come a basic service for carriers"

15:05

The first speaker is William Xu -Executive Director of the Board, Chief Strategy Marketing Officer, Huawei

15:03

15:03

