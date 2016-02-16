Major operators jointly support interoperable secure communications

A couple of major players in the communication industry have joined forces to create the Secure Chorus Group, which aims to 'support and promote' interoperable, secure communications, for both enterprise and government.

Secure Chorus Group is an independent, not-for-profit group, founded by Armour Communications, BT, CESG, Cryptify, Cyber Y, Finmeccanica, Samsung, SQR Systems and Vodafone. In a press release following the announcement, the group said further members would be announced soon.

The group's goal is to promote the development and higher usage of secure communication technologies, through the development of an open standard and its ecosystem. It wants to create an environment which will be scalable, cross-platform, cross-network and cross-vendor.

“Communications should never limit us," said Elisabetta Zaccaria, Ambassador for Secure Chorus, and founder & CEO of Cyber Y. "Today more than ever, world-class organisations need to communicate with each other simply and securely. Enterprises need the confidence to know that their communication security solution won't result in isolation and vendor lock-in, but allow connectivity at the highest levels of security. We are delighted to have helped bring together key industry players with the common goal of driving standardisation and interoperability. These companies have the vision to collaborate to create enterprise-ready platforms while competing to create a dynamic market.”

The Secure Chorus Group will be present at the Mobile World Congress 2016 (MWC), taking place February 22 – 25 in Barcelona. The group will be presenting on February 23, at 14:50 at the UKTI stand in Hall 7.