Notebook shipments fell 6.3 per cent year-on-year

The number of shipped notebooks in the past year dropped 6.3 per cent compared to the year before, TrendForce's new report suggests.

According to the report, a total of 164.4 million notebooks were shipped last year. There were a couple of factors involved, including currency depreciation in Europe, and emerging markets such as Latin America.

Also, the release of Microsoft’s newest operating system, Windows 10, followed by the release of the new Skylake CPU also forced consumers into making delayed purchases.

“HP and Lenovo will still be rivalling for the top spot in the notebook market during 2016,” said TrendForce notebook analyst Anita Wang. “HP has a good chance of holding the most market share this year and maintaining its leadership position because of the relatively stronger U.S. market. Dell will likely retain third place in the notebook shipment ranking for this year. As for ASUS, Apple and Acer, their struggle for the fourth, fifth and sixth positions in the 2016 ranking will be fierce since they have similar market shares of just around 10 per cent.”

Wang said Toshiba might soon pull out of the global market and stop selling notebooks abroad altogether. There will be a major struggle for Toshiba’s international market share, with the biggest clash being HP and Lenovo.

Samsung, on the other hand, together with Microsoft, Xiaomi and Huawei, might also start rolling out notebook products. However, don’t expect these brands to have a full-blown hardware offer, as they will initially just be testing the market.

The full analysis of worldwide shipments of notebooks in 2015 can be found in the image below.