Cisco announces threat-focused firewall

Cisco has released a new firewall solution which aims to completely change how security services tackle cyber-threats.

The new product, Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), is built to detect threats on a system, and not keep the system on a lockdown. Here’s how Cisco explains the new NGFW:

“Think of it as legacy NGFWs protecting “homes” by securing windows and doors, whereas Cisco’s approach is to identify, detect and protect against would-be burglars no matter how they try to gain access to a property.” Cisco says NGFW is the first product in the industry to link contextual information about the usage of apps with threat intelligence.

To complement the firewall, the company has also unveiled the new Cisco Firepower 4100 Series appliances, for high-performing business apps. These dense, compact units are capable of 40GbE network connectivity. They will be managed through the Cisco Firepower Management Center, also a new Cisco product. The Center will serve as a ‘nerve centre’, providing a rich, unified management console.

“Attackers are getting bolder and coordinating their efforts. The industrialization of hacking is putting businesses on the defensive against a growing group of adversaries that steal information for profit,” said David Goeckeler, senior vice president and general manager at Security Business Group, Cisco.

In the last three years, Cisco has spent billions in strategic cybersecurity acquisitions and internal innovations to help stay ahead of the world’s most malicious attacks that threaten organizations. For businesses to get real value and manage risk as they implement digital operational models, their security platforms need to integrate into the business and support growth opportunities. This means taking a threat-centric approach, with protection from the mobile endpoint to the cloud.”