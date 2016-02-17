UIEvolution adopts Swipe for mobile document creation

The lead architect of Windows 95 and 98, Satoshi Nakajima, is developing a new open-source platform which will allow users to create documents containing animations, video, vector graphics and audio on their mobile devices.

Nakajima's new project is called Swipe and its goal is to enable users to create PowerPoint quality presentations quickly using touch on either smartphones or tablets.

The platform will be an alternative to design applications and will forgo the complex programming which is often necessary to create interactive documents. Since Swipe will be an open-source platform it will be easy for its users to add the Swipe Engine document viewer into their other projects.

Since leaving Microsoft, Nakajima founded the company UIEvolution which provides cloud-based software solutions to Enterprise companies in the automotive, hotel, cruise and retail industries. The company's software currently runs on over 18,000 screens in hotel rooms and cruise ships. UIEvolution will be the first company to adopt and use Swipe allowing its clients the ability to create new touch focused experiences using the new platform.

Swipe will be making its debut in the hospitality industry but the platform has a tremendous amount of potential in other fields as well. It could be used to create product demos on the fly without sacrificing the use of videos and animations and it could also be used as a more modern PowerPoint alternative.

A free demo of Swipe is available for iOS and is currently available in the App store. The open-source code can also be downloaded on Github by users who prefer to work in a desktop environment.

Expect to see projects made using Swipe during your next hotel stay or on your next cruise.

