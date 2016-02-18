Mendix now available on Microsoft Azure

Platform-as-a-service provider Mendix and Microsoft today announced they’re partnering up, bringing Mendix’s services to the Azure cloud platform.

According to the press release following the announcement, Mendix will support both Microsoft Azure and the Azure Marketplace.

Mendix says the new partnership will allow Azure customers to seamlessly access Mendix’s rapid application development capabilities, adding that two versions are available – free and commercial one.

The Free Edition features a full-production platform that allows building unlimited apps, with up to 10 users each. Exact pricing for the Pro Edition was not disclosed, as it depends on the number of application users and ‘other factors’.

“The apps of the future cannot be built with the tools of the past,” said Derek Roos, CEO and co-founder of Mendix. “By working together, Mendix and Microsoft are providing a comprehensive cloud stack to power the digital enterprise of the future and unleash a tidal wave of digital innovation.”

“Microsoft Azure is committed to offering best-in-class tools for every developer, so that IT teams can better respond to growing business demands,” said John Gossman, Architect, Microsoft Azure. “We are excited that the Mendix platform is now available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The combination of Mendix’s rapid application development capabilities and Microsoft Azure’s public cloud services enables digital innovation at astonishing speed and scale.”