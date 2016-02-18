Two thirds of UK's firms plan to move entire ITs to the Cloud

A significant portion of UK businesses, 63 per cent of them, plan to move their entire IT infrastructure to the Cloud in the near future, according to a new report by the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF).

The adoption rate of the Cloud among UK’s businesses currently sits at 78 per cent, the same as a year before, but ‘substantially higher’, than when the research was first conducted back in 2011, the report says. The report also says that the adoption is likely to increase to 85 per cent in the next two years.

More than three quarters (77 per cent) of the businesses using Cloud use at least two services, while 12 per cent (one in eight) use five or more.

Webhosting (57 per cent), email (56 per cent), eCommerce (53 per cent) and collaboration services (52 per cent) are the applications most likely to be hosted in the Cloud, the report adds.

When asked why they decided to go for the Cloud, flexibility is the number one reason for 77 per cent of those surveyed, followed by scalability (76 per cent) and 24/7 service dependence (74 per cent). Furthermore, 45 per cent said they decided to invest in the Cloud as it enables innovation, their business objective, followed by improving customer service (31 per cent) and enhanced business continuity (37 per cent).

“This is the sixth major body of research we have conducted into the UK end user community, and while we are continuing to analyse and report on trends and adoption rates within the UK, we also wanted to explore the issue of digital transformation and how Cloud computing is facilitating business change,” stated Alex Hilton, CEO of CIF.

“It should come as no surprise that digital transformation is creeping up businesses’ agendas as they seek to stay ahead of the competition. Cloud is very much part of the digital transformation agenda, and it is clear from this research that those companies with plans to digitally transform, struggle to do so without the delivery model.”