UK technology salaries are on the rise, Scala and Apache lead the way

The annual Job Market Report by Dice, the online career site for the technology community, reveals that skills in React, Docker and Grunt were the top three skills with the highest demand and growth but Ansible and Casandra skills still lead the way with highest salaries.

The Dice report also showed a healthy state of affairs within IT as the It also claims that IT bonuses and contract rates increased year-on-year, which is a positive step for the technology job market.

Dice’s survey of 1,200 tech professionals and 200 tech recruiters for its annual Job Market Report, reveals that almost sixty per cent of tech workers in permanent employment earned higher salaries in 2015. Furthermore, the number of people earning a six-figure salary has doubled year-on-year. Also, according to the Dice analysis, technology contractors can expect a boost in their day rates. Dice believe that contractor day rates climbed 2 per cent to £38 in 2015.

Jamie Bowler, Marketing Director for Dice in Europe, commented: “Our report shows that permanent salaries and daily rates are steadily increasing, as demand for skilled tech talent continues to rise. All of the signals look positive, the talent shortage looks like it is having an impact on market rates, which reflects the positive outlook represented in latest market report.”

The top ten fastest growing technology skills in the UK and average salary are as follows:

React - £52,500 Docker - £57,500 Grunt - £45,000 Elasticsearch- £57,500 Ansible - £60,000 Scala - £62,500 Apache Cassandra - £62,500 Tableau - £50,000 RabbitMQ - £55,000 Twitter Bootstrap - £42,500

Image source: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov