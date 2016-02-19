Consumers will avoid service providers that suffered a breach

Kaspersky Lab has recently done a survey to see how much data security practices of banks and online retailers affect consumers’ choices and, as it turns out, they do – significantly.

The survey asked more than 11,000 consumers how big of a factor data security is when choosing an online provider, and 58 per cent have said they’d avoid a provider that has recently experienced a data or security breach.

Of course, consumers want service providers to be more secure and offer more robust measures – 59 per cent admitted they’d choose a service provider solely on the basis of the additional security measures offered.

Moreover, the survey suggests fears over data breaches are growing – 65 per cent of consumers worry about security practices of service providers they give their data to, representing a rise of 9 per cent year-on-year.

“Consumers entrust all sorts of valuable information to businesses - such as contact details, passwords and financial data - all of which are golden nuggets to a cybercriminal. Companies holding such data have the responsibility of keeping it safe and making sure it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. With our research revealing that 47 per cent of consumers would use online payments more often if they had reliable protection for financial transactions, it is clear that providers need to do more to safeguard transactional data for the long-term profitability and reputation of their business,” said Kirill Slavin, Kaspersky Lab’s general manager for UK and Ireland.