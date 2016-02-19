Huawei and Qualcomm successfully tested 1Gbps speeds

Chinese telecom company Huawei and American Qualcomm have successfully tested a 1Gbps mobile internet speed. This way, 4.5G is ready for massive commercialisation, the two companies said in a press release.

The test was conducted on Huawei’s 4.5G Version eRAN11.1 and Qualcomm’s modem, powered by a Snapdragon X16 chipset. It adopted three key technologies: Downlink 3 Carrier Aggregation (DL 3CC CA), which aggregates three carriers to form larger bandwidth, downlink 4x4MIMO, doubling the spectrum efficiency, and 256QAM high order modulation, improving spectrum efficiency by 33 per cent.

Bob Cai, Head of Huawei LTE FDD Product Line said: “The successful test makes an important step for 4.5G massive commercialization. 4.5G Gbps will be the new benchmark of MBB network. We will keep investing on innovational technologies and work closely with industry partners to provide the best MBB network and the best user experience.”

World’s first 4.5G network has been deployed in Norway, by TeliaSonera, late last year. Now, other countries around the world are looking to implement the new technology, including Germany, Canada, Kuwait and Hong Kong.

4.5G and, consequently, 5G are considered extremely important mobile internet protocols, as they will enable high download and upload speeds, enabling a whole range of Internet of Things devices to operate faster and more efficiently.