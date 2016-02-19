Malwarebytes launches enterprise endpoint detection platform

Traditional endpoint security often ends up generating lots of false alerts which take up valuable support time to investigate and resolve.

Anti-malware specialist Malwarebytes is aiming to make things easier for businesses with the launch of its latest Breach Remediation product, a platform that improves organisations' ability to remove advanced threats from their endpoint systems.

It uses a scanning engine that detects and removes infections and related artifacts simultaneously across all endpoints on the network. Malwarebytes Breach Remediation scans network endpoints looking for suspicious files or anomalies and, when found, pieces together all of the threat traces allowing it to automatically fix other compromised systems on the same network.

"Traditional breach remediation involves an incident responder running to each computer to put out cyber fires, one at a time," says Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. "Three hours later the same security team member runs to put out another fire. This inefficient way of 'solving' the issue hasn't evolved for decades. Now, Malwarebytes and our integration partners are creating an automated sprinkler system that enables the whole enterprise to put out fires as they appear across thousands of endpoints".

In addition using its own behavioural rules to identify compromised endpoints, Malwarebytes Breach Remediation can read custom indicators of compromise (IOC) from third party sources, including Mandiant, Lastline and Fidelis, as well as the Open Indicators of Compromise (OpenIOC) framework, to hunt for new and undetected threats.

The product is available now from authorised resellers and will be shown at the RSA Conference in San Francisco from 29 February to 4 March. For more information you can visit the Malwarebytes website.

