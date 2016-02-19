Motorola Solutions completes Airwave acquisition

The acquisition of Airwave by Motorola Solutions has been completed, it was announced on Friday morning. Motorola Solutions acquired Airwave for £700 million, on a debt-free basis, with a net cash payment.

The company added that there will be a deferred cash payment of £64 million, to be made in November 2018. It plans on incorporating the new acquisition into its 2016 financial outlook, to be described in greater detail on February 22, during the quarterly conference call with financial analysts.

Airwave is a private operator of a public safety network. It offers mission-critical communications, both voice and data, to more than 300 emergency and public service agencies in the UK. Law enforcement, fire fighters, rescue and ambulance services are among its users.

“The acquisition of Airwave enables us to significantly grow our managed and support services business and reflects our commitment to the public safety users in Great Britain,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “The combination of our years of experience as a trusted global leader in mission-critical communications and Airwave’s proven service delivery platform will provide Great Britain with innovative emergency services technology that enhances public safety today and into the future.”

The company also said this is not the first time Motorola Solutions partnered up with emergency services in the UK – it’s been doing so for the past 45 years. Recently, it was awarded a long-term contract for the user services for the Emergency Service Network, by the UK Home Office.

Image source: Shutterstock/Kritchanut