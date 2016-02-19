MWC 2016 live blog: All the news from Barcelona

Next week the world's biggest and most influential mobile event - Mobile World Congress (MWC) - returns to Spain to once again take over the Fira Gran Via conference centre in Barcelona.

Last year's event drew a record-breaking 94,000 attendees from 200 countries, with this year set to be bigger and better than ever. And ITProPortal is going along for the ride.

We'll be at MWC 2016 for three days of keynote speeches, interviews and exploration, all with the aim of uncovering the hottest news in the mobile landscape. This is an industry which has changed significantly over the last 12 months and will continue to do so in the future, both for consumers and the enterprise.

Mobile payments are starting to become mainstream, 5G connectivity is just around the corner, the Internet of Things continues to grow at an astonishing rate and 'mobility' is now a key trend being embraces by businesses of all sizes.

MWC 2016 will feature keynote speeches from the likes of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, PayPal president Dan Schulman and many other high profile figures. British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is even scheduled to make an appearance.

We will be constantly updating this page with the latest news and stories from MWC 2016, so be sure to check back throughout the week.