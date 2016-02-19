Schools are in dire need of better Wi-Fi connectivity

Proper Wi-Fi access in schools has become essential to student learning. However, the majority of IT managers in schools around the world aren’t satisfied with their Wi-Fi deployment and believe it has a negative impact on the students.

In the study entitled The Unknown Network, commissioned by Aerohive Networks, 560 IT decision makers in schools around the world have been asked about the quality of their Wi-Fi networks, and 51 per cent were not satisfied.

Almost everyone (92 per cent) recognizes the importance of good Wi-Fi for student learning, but 41 per cent feel their Wi-Fi is visible enough to support the students.

The study also said that investment in Wi-Fi and BYOD solutions is among the top priorities in 2016.

The Unknown Network report suggests this is a very important issue for students, future workers and future businesspeople – 75 per cent of schools actively encourage BYOD (bring your own device) initiatives, and believe proper Wi-Fi connectivity can improve learning.

Moreover, the biggest changes are expected in IT, technology, science and math subjects which is extremely significant, knowing that the global demand for STEM subjects is growing.

Almost all of school IT managers (95 per cent) believe students are also unsatisfied with their Wi-Fi. The biggest problem seems to be that they’re unaware of the portfolio of devices that’s used. Without such knowledge, they can’t plan for Wi-Fi demand, and can’t meet those demands.

The solution, according to the report, is to make any new setups ‘future-proof’: 78 per cent of schools believe they need to update their Wi-Fi within the year in order to compete with the best schools around. Almost half (48 per cent) believe the thing is urgent and needs to be taken care of within the next six months.