Sending money via Blackberry's BBM now possible

BlackBerry’s BBM users can now send and receive money from within the app, thanks to a new partnership with Barclays.

The two companies announced on Friday that Pingit, a Barclays’ money-transferring service, will now be integrated in BlackBerry’s BBM.

In a press release following the announcement, it was said that sending money via BBM will be as simple as sending a text message or a photo. The process itself should not take longer than a few seconds.

First the users need to add their BBM ID as a linked ID within Pingit in order to initiate a money transfer. To receive a payment, the receiver gets a notification after which he/she has to enter the secure password.

“BBM delivers real convenience for our customers sending or receiving money through the Pingit app. Customers want to be able to make payments quickly, easily and safely, and by creating the option for funds to be transferred from within BBM conversations, we’re allowing Pingit to make the payments process simpler for even more people,” said Darren Foulds, Managing Director for Pingit at Barclays.

“BBM has become a secure platform for consumers and brands to exchange messages, photos, files and stickers with each other,” says Matthew Talbot, SVP, BBM at BlackBerry. “Exchange money was a logical extension, whether it’s paying back someone during a BBM chat or buying something from a BBM Ad – and another great example of how BBM successfully brings chat, social and commerce together.”

The app is now available for free on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.