Vertafore partners with Microsoft first custom insurance CRM

CRM systems have become essential tools for sales and marketing teams, giving them the ability to organise and automate the processes that build good customer relationships.

But off-the-shelf solutions don't always meet the needs of specialist industries. Insurance technology specialist Vertafore is launching its new Agency SalesTrack solution, built on Microsoft Dynamics CRM to cater specifically for the insurance sector.

"Built on Dynamics CRM, Vertafore's Agency SalesTrack solution addresses the key challenges insurance agents face today," says Tom Feher, US Financial Services Industry Director at Microsoft Corporation. "Working with the rich features and capabilities of Dynamics CRM, Vertafore's SalesTrack Solution provides a 360 view of their production pipeline as well as the details needed to service clients. This increases agent productivity by eliminating duplicate data entry, enabling agents to not only meet their sales quota, but also provide exemplary service to their clients".

SalesTrack integrates with Vertafore's existing AMS 360 product to to centralise customer information and increase visibility into the key performance indicators affecting insurance sales. It offers a comprehensive view of the entire customer journey, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry and the associated delays and errors.

"We evaluated the major software providers in the CRM space, and we are really excited to partner with Microsoft Dynamics," says Greg Wright, SVP, Agency and Carrier Solutions at Vertafore. "Together, we're developing solutions for the independent insurance channel at incredible speed. The launch of Vertafore Agency SalesTrack helps independent agencies adapt and meet the evolving need of consumers and the insured so producers can focus on what they do best: selling insurance".

For more information on Agency SalesTrack and to register for a webinar explaining how it works you can visit the Vertafore website.

Photo Credit: Mikko Lemola / Shutterstock