X Prize and IBM announce new AI focused competition

In order to inspire collaboration and to further the development of Artificial Intelligence, Peter Diamandis the founder of the X Prize Foundation and David Kenny the general manager of IBM's Watson project have just announced a new X Prize competition at this year's TED convention.

The “IBM Watson A.I. Xprize: A Cognitive Computing Competition” will be inviting teams from around the world to invent their own challenges that show the potential AI has to introduce positive changes that will deeply impact people's lives. To encourage teams to participate, the winner of the contest will receive a prize of $5 million dollars.

This new X Prize competition will allow participants the opportunity to choose which aspect of society they wish to employ AI technology to improve. Healthcare, climate change, and education were some of the examples given by Diamandis and Kenny when they announced the contest. The end goal of the AI X Prize is to see the various ways that humans can work together with AI to take on the world's biggest problems.

Previous X Prize competitions had very rigid requirements based on the nature of the prize. The AI X Prize is taking a much more open approach and this will be the first time that the participants will be creating their own challenges. AI is a much broader field of technology and the ways in which it can be applied will hopefully lead to some interesting entries and teams competing for the prize.

The competition will conclude at TED 2020 when the three chosen finalists will debut their presentations.

The AI X Prize is already accepting participants on the X Prize website and further details regarding the rules and guidelines of the competition will be available in May.

