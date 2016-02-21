Watch out Apple, Huawei is coming for you

Huawei is once again ready to provide competition for the likes of Apple and Microsoft by launching its own 2-in-1 device at MWC 2016.

The Huawei MateBook will compete with Apple's iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface Pro devices in the growing hybrid market where mobility is key, without sacrifices in power or performance.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's modern business users, the MateBook is being pitched as a mobile productivity tool that gives users the flexibility to of a smartphone with the power of a laptop, allowing them to work anywhere.

"With this landmark device, Huawei is demonstrating our industry-leading design and manufacturing expertise by bringing a beautifully crafted flagship product to market that is redefining the new style of business – connected computing across all devices in almost every scenario,” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group. “Huawei has successfully channeled its comprehensive experience and excellence in building premium mobile products into the needs of the modern business

environment by introducing a highly efficient device, seamlessly capable of integrating work and entertainment functions."

Huawei has partnered with Intel and Microsoft for this device, with the MateBook packing Intel's 6th Generation Core m-series processor and running Microsoft's Windows 10 OS.

Other key specs include; a 12-inch IPS LCD display with a 2,160 x 1,440 pixel resolution (Which is better than both the iPad Pro and Surface Pro, as Yu was happy to point out in today's press conference), a 4,430mAh battery to provide a typical usage of 10 hours, up to 8GB of memory and fingerprint recognition for added security. The MateBook also weighs only 640g and has a thickness of just 6.9mm.

Users will also have the option of a stylus - the MatePen - which offers 2,048 levels of

sensitivity and has a built in laser pointer for use during presentations, costing $59.

The cheapest MateBook option starts at $699 for an m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, rising all the way up to $1,599 for an m7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The 2-in-1 market is undoubtedly one that will continue to grow in the coming years and, with Huawei's knack of disrupting the big boys, it looks like Apple and Microsoft might have some serious competition on their hands.