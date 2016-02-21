Lenovo targets professionals with TAB3 10 business tablet at MWC 2016

As the BYOD trend continues to grow throughout SMBs and enterprises alike, more and more mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones are being introduced into the workplace.

With this in mind, Lenovo today unveiled the TAB3 10 Business at MWC 2016, an Android powered tablet designed to combine the power and versatility of Android 6.0 with the service capabilities that matter most to business users.

The TAB3 10 Business is optimised for professional use, offering full support for Android for Work and featuring a range of security and encryption options - such as persistent endpoint protection and geotechnology to enable businesses to track devices - to ensure work-related data remains safe and secure.

The tablet comes pre-loaded with Android for Work apps, Google Play for Work and supports industry solutions in areas such as classroom, point-of-sale and eHealth

management. Wear and tear isn't an issue, as the TAB3 10 Business boasts IP52 certification for dust- and splash-proofing and shielding through scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3 panels to deal with the toughest working environments.

Multi-tasking and multi-window support is provided by the 1.3GHz Quad-core processor and the 12-hour battery life means employees can stay mobile throughout the day without having to stop and recharge.

As business-specific use cases range from digital displays to conference calls, a 10-inch full-HD IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3 and dual speakers boosted by Dolby Atmos cinematic movie audio are also packed in, with an 8MP auto-focus rear camera and 5MP

fixed-focus front camera produce quality pictures with high-resolution clarity.

The TAB3 10 Business will be available from June 2016, retailing at $199 for the Wi-Fi only option, $249 for 2GB / LTE and $299 for 3GB / LTE.

Follow all the news from Barcelona on our MWC 2016 live blog.