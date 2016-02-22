Cellular blind spots could be a thing of the past

Six wireless industry companies have teamed up to create new solutions using the recently enabled US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). The companies believe CBRS can drive innovation and create new business models, fuelling additional economic growth.

They are Federated Wireless, Google, Intel, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated and Ruckus Wireless.

The six companies want to make CBRS solutions available to as many companies and participants as possible. For example, it could be used to create high-quality in-building LTE networks, allowing for better connectivity in rooms with blind spots, or in areas with thousands of people.

The companies have said they will continue to work and develop even more CBRS solutions. They will participate I the Wireless Innovation Forum, as they try to develop and drive the adoption of standards.

“We are honoured to partner with other wireless networking stalwarts in enabling carriers and enterprises to seamlessly and cost effectively alleviate spectrum management challenges and substantially improve the performance and capacity of wireless networks,” said Sarosh Vesuna, senior vice president, corporate development and strategic alliances for Federated Wireless.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted rules for CBRS last April, opening 150 MHz of spectrum for commercial use.

“Google is very pleased to be one of the companies driving this technology,” said Milo Medin, vice president, access, Google. “CBRS will benefit all participants in the wireless ecosystem, but most particularly, the users of mobile devices.”

“In-building cellular coverage and capacity is an increasingly important component of both enterprise and residential consumers. Intel is committed to work with wireless networking organisations to address spectrum management challenges, come up with solutions which cater to commercially viable coverage and capacity requirements for both carriers and consumers, and ultimately service the data demands that will be critical for 5G and beyond,” said Asha Keddy, vice president, next generation and standards group, Intel Corporation.