MWC 2016: Cisco and Ericsson extend partnership into joint customer services

Today at Mobile World Congress 2016, Ericsson and Cisco reported that they have made significant progress in all areas of their next-generation strategic partnership, which they had announced in November 2015.

Many new sales agreements and initiatives have been developed from the partnership, which has successfully engaged with over 200 customers across the globe delivering business deals spanning networking, mobility and cloud technologies, as well as IP transformation and managed services agreements.

The two companies have accelerated work on their joint go-to-market models and sales force training, and are examining opportunities in - IP core, fixed cable broadband access, business VPN, mobile backhaul, IP transformation services and IP & IT managed services.

However, in addition to these services, the two companies have also signed a professional services agreement. This agreement will leverage a combination of 66,000 Ericsson and 11,000 Cisco services employees to provide consulting, systems integration, support and managed services across IT and networks in 180 countries.

Hans Vestberg, President and CEO, Ericsson, said: "I`m excited about the feedback from the customers and from the sales force when we present our joint capabilities. It is clear that our two companies approach this partnership with the same commitment and will to execute.”

Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco, said: "In today`s fast-paced world, next generation strategic partnerships allow us to innovate and move with greater speed. Since announcing our partnership with Ericsson in November, we have great momentum resulting in cost-effective solutions, improved experiences, and faster time to market for our customers.

"Our complementary portfolios and intense customer focus make me more convinced than ever that Cisco and Ericsson`s unique partnership will drive even greater growth for our customers and faster innovation for the industry."

