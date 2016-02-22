Claranet buys Bashton Limited

Claranet, the managed service provider (MSP) announced recently that it’s acquired Bashton Limited, the Amazon Web Services specialists based in the United Kingdom. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The company said the acquisition will help it further develop its DevOps capabilities, allowing for better support of its customer’s applications on public cloud infrastructure.

The acquisition comes a year after Claranet bought LinuxIT and Techgate.

“Bashton was a natural company to join Claranet and follows a number of strategically-important acquisitions we have made in the past year across Europe to enhance our public cloud capabilities,” said Michel Robert, Claranet UK’s Managing Director. “The development of managed services on third-party clouds is a key focus for Claranet, and the skills and experience brought by Bashton go a long way to helping us to manage more complex applications in these environments.”

He added that, as the demand increases, the best way to add value is through expertise.

“As cloud adoption increases, the real value we can add as a managed services provider is in our expertise, tooling and automation capabilities, such as those offered by Bashton. We are therefore focused on further developing our advanced hosting capabilities to streamline our customers’ operations and underpin the evolution of our managed application hosting services,” Robert continued.

Bahston was founded in 2004 in Warrington. At its core, it helps its customers run mission critical apps on the Amazon Web Services infrastructure. It works mostly with retail and the media, and offers expertise in DevOps tooling, as well.

Its customers include ITV, Odeon, BBC Worldwide, Liverpool FC, made.com and Virgin Holidays, and has an annual revenue of £1.2 million.