Fujitsu launches super secure 2-in-1 tablet

Fujitsu today announced the launch of STYLISTIC Q736, a 2-in-1 tablet computer. Looking at what the device has to offer, I can’t help thinking this is the perfect device for the security-focused people.

First, let’s get the formalities out of the way: The STYLISTIC Q736 is powered by the 6th Generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor. It is a 13.3-inch IPS full-HD anti-glare device, with a display resolution of 1920 x 1080. It comes with a keyboard docking station which provides the secondary battery option and turns the device into a classic clamshell model.

The device’s key selling point is security – it offers Fujitsu’s unique PalmSecure palm vein biometric technology. The company claims it’s more accurate, faster and more hygienic than other similar scanners out there.

Besides biometrics, the tablet offers authentication through SmartCard technology and supports the contactless SmartCard via NFC. The drives are encrypted, and the device features Intel’s TPM1, providing secured storage for security keys and passwords.

Jörg Hartmann, Head of Category Management, EMEIA Product Business at Fujitsu says: “Since human error is one of the most common security problems, we have taken a human centric approach towards systematically eliminating any weak points. The new STYLISTIC Q736 incorporates the very latest biometric and SmartCard security technologies that help reduce the chance of simple, but potentially disastrous mistakes, such as someone leaving their tablet unlocked in a public place.”

The tablet will be available all over the world starting March 2016. Prices vary from region and specifications.