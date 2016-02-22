Telefonica to analyse user experience in real-time

Telecommunications company Telefonica has announced, during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, that it will soon implement a new feature which will allow it to track the user experience of its services in real-time.

With the new feature, it will be able to guarantee excellent connectivity and performance, it said, adding that customers will be able to enjoy their services without interruptions, pretty much ever.

The project is taking advantage of Big Data analytics – it will aggregate and analyse a bunch of anonymous data based on customer behaviour.

It will be implemented all over the world, however it will start in Chile and Argentina in the third quarter this year.

Telefónica's Global CTO, Enrique Blanco, has underlined that "connectivity is the oxygen of digital life and that is why for Telefónica it is vital that we provide customers with excellent connectivity, which means guaranteeing that they can be always connected, in any place and from any device, with the highest quality".

The platform, which covers all of the Service Operations Centres in the country where it operates, will allow the company to anticipate and proactively react on possible black spots and other incidents. It will help Telefonica organise predictive maintenance and fast network optimisations, the company added in a press release.

There will be a demo of the new feature available at the Mobile World Congress, so if you’re in Barcelona and interested, head over to Hall 3, Stand 3J20. One of the things showcased there will be the automatic planning of preventive actions.