95 per cent of enterprises aren't protected against mobile malware

Mobile enterprise security firm MobileIron today released its Q4 2015 Mobile Security and Risk Review, discussing the threats and risks that enterprises face in their mobile deployments.

The report reveals the worrying find that more than 50 per cent of enterprises have at least one non-compliant device, creating a broader attack surface for malware and data theft.

“Mobile threats, both internal and external, are on the rise and the enterprise security chain is only as strong as its weakest link,” said Michael Raggo, Director, MobileIron Security Labs. “A single, compromised device can introduce malware into the corporate network or enable the theft of sensitive corporate data that resides behind the firewall.”

“The real risk is that enterprises will underestimate the seriousness of the problem,” Raggo continued. “A single compromised device that goes undetected constitutes a breach. Whether a company loses millions of records or just one record it’s still a breach. For all companies, but particularly ones in highly regulated industries, this is a huge problem.”

The incidence of compromised devices - i.e. a jailbroken or rooted device - rose significantly during the quarter by 42 per cent and less than 10 per cent of enterprises are enforcing patching, thus leaving the device vulnerable to data loss.

Other key findings are that a massive 95 per cent of enterprises have no protection against mobile malware and 22 per cent had users who had removed the PIN from their mobile device which eliminates the first line of defense.

Image Credit: DeiMosz / Shutterstock