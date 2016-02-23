App dev group AppConfig Community formed

News are coming out of the Mobile World Congress that a bunch of tech companies teamed up to form the AppConfig Community.

The goal of the community is to help developers simplify app development and deployment, allowing for a faster adoption of transformational business apps.

The Community is comprised of these companies: AirWatch, IMB, JAMF and MobileIron, however its best practices are supported by Apple’s mobility partners, as well as companies like Box, Cisco, Oracle, Salesforce and Workday.

“Oracle has been a leader in enterprise applications for decades and understands the complexities organizations are dealing with in defining an enterprise mobile strategy, as they transition to a mobile only, cloud world,” said Group vice president of Mobile at Oracle, Sri Ramanathan. “Mobile users expect increased productivity, efficiency, simplicity and excellent customer service, which translate into backend app requirements for tight integration, security and manageable maintenance. Oracle Mobile Cloud Service’s open, agnostic architecture along with the efforts of the AppConfig community can provide the foundation for successful enterprise mobile strategies.”

An open XML schema for iOS enterprise app configurations was also announced by the Community. Its goal is to simplify app configurations across apps, allowing businesses to consistently deploy these app configurations.

“Apps built using native frameworks in iOS and this new AppConfig XML schema will work consistently across participating EMM providers,” the Community said in a press release.

“Today, iPhone and iPad are transforming the way organizations collaborate, communicate, and delight their customers. And yet, we know that we’re just getting started. By standardizing the way apps are built and delivered, the AppConfig Community will accelerate the pace of mobile transformation,” added JAMF CEO, Dean Hager.