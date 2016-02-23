Dell announces two embedded PCs

Dell is launching two purpose-built industrial PCs, looking to take the embedded PC market mainstream.

The two products are called Embedded Box PC 3000 Series and 5000 Series, and they’re powerful little machines.

The most important feature of the devices is that they’re fanless. The company says this is important as the fan is usually the most common component to fail. Also, being fanless makes the device basically noiseless, as well. They can be used ‘headless’, or with a keyboard and a mouse, and run on Intel processors.

Their operating temperature ranges from 0 to 50°C, and they’re designed to MIL-STD 810G specifications. They can be wall-mounted or used on DIN-rails, and have a 5-year lifecycle. The devices also support Microsoft’s Windows operating systems, from 7 Pro, across Windows 7 Embedded, Windows 10 Pro to the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB. They also support Ubuntu Desktop.

“Customers have consistently told us that current embedded solutions do not meet the level of cost-effective sophistication, scale and support they need for these to be a critical, reliable component of their operations,” said Andy Rhodes, executive director of Commercial IoT Solutions at Dell. “Along with our new embedded products that can be ordered in quantities from one to thousands, Dell will bring our established business heritage to this new market: global scale, end-to-end IT and OT security portfolio, flexible payment solutions, strong customisation and award-winning service and support.”

The Embedded Box PC 5000 Series and 3000 Series will be available in select countries in summer 2016 starting at USD $1,099 (£779) and $1,699 (£1,204).

According to a Technavio study, the embedded system markets will continue to grow. In 2014, it was valued at $11 billion, and by 2019 the value is expected to reach $23.10 billion.