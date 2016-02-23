Gartner: Top 10 IoT technologies for the next two years

This morning, researchers Gartner released a list of the top ten Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that should be on every company's radar for the next two years. Some of them are obvious, like security and big data analytics, while others are quite interesting.

Here's what Gartner has to say:

Security – Everything that's new and trendy is interesting to hackers and cyber-criminals. Businesses need proper security to protect their investment.

Analytics – IoT devices will collect a lot (and I really, really mean *a lot*) of information. Proper analytics tools are needed to transform that data into meaningful insights.

Management – Diagnostics, crash analysis, updates, firmware updates, there's a lot of management necessary in order for the IoT devices to work properly.

Low-Power, Short-Range IoT Networks – Gartner says ‘low-power, short-range networks will dominate wireless IoT connectivity through 2025, far outnumbering connections using wide-area IoT networks’.

Low-Power, Wide-Area Networks – Traditional cellular networks just won’t cut it for IoT devices in need of wide-area coverage, low bandwidth, good battery life and low hardware and operating cost.

Processors – Choosing the right processor could mean a huge difference – a proper processor can handle all the encryption, low-power consumption and OS support it needs to operate properly.

Operating Systems – Today’s operating systems were not designed for IoT devices and are to power and memory consuming.

Platforms – Platforms offer a number of infrastructure components as a single product.

Standards and Ecosystems – Even though not really a technology, standards and ecosystems are extremely important as many different IoT devices will need to communicate with one another.

"The IoT demands an extensive range of new technologies and skills that many organizations have yet to master," said Nick Jones, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner. "A recurring theme in the IoT space is the immaturity of technologies and services and of the vendors providing them. Architecting for this immaturity and managing the risk it creates will be a key challenge for organisations exploiting the IoT. In many technology areas, lack of skills will also pose significant challenges."