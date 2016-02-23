Huawei and Nexusguard team up with DDoS offering

DDoS attacks are one of the most worrying threats that enterprises face. Chinese hardware company Huawei and security specialist Nexusguard are launching a new joint solution that offers enterprises and internet service providers state-of-the-art DDoS protection using software-defined networking (SDN).

The companies will combine Nexusguard's cloud-enabled Origin Protection and Huawei's DDoS Protection System Appliances, giving customers low latency and multi-layered protection that can accurately and quickly defend their systems with hybrid implementations.

In the past, differing customer sizes and requirements meant different ISPs had to set up appliances and build their own DDoS mitigation solutions from the ground up. For service providers overwhelmed by DDoS attack traffic, Nexusguard’s Hybrid Cloud approach will mitigate smaller attacks locally with on-premise appliances, which will be followed by failover to the cloud once inbound traffic exceeds the local network capacity to handle the attack.

"Businesses look for advantages in technology that can support real-time traffic monitoring and protection with low latency, which is where we believe SDN will be the ultimate model for technology and solution providers in the future," says Liu Lizhu, general manager of the Firewall and Gateway Domain at Huawei. "With Nexusguard's purpose-built cloud DDoS mitigation expertise and our on-premise appliance protection, we can ensure customers enjoy the lowest latency and the quickest recovery from cyberattacks with a hybrid approach".

Benefits of the combined solution include low false-positives, keeping end user experiences intact, and mitigation capabilities for DDoS attacks of any size, using excess cloud capacity. It offers immediate protection, triggered by real-time attack monitoring, along with security across multiple layers safeguarding against all types of DDoS attack.

Both companies will be showcasing the joint solution at next week's RSA 2016 conference in San Francisco.

Image Credit: sibgat / Shutterstock