Lenovo Connect, a global wireless roaming service unveiled

Chinese tech giant Lenovo announced today, during the Mobile World Congress, a new global wireless roaming service.

The service, called Lenovo Connect, will allow its users to communicate anywhere in the world, using a wide variety of devices and networks, while offering benefits such as low-priced global roaming.

If you’re in China, you’ll get the service through the Lenovo Connect app, available on a few select Lenovo smartphones and laptops. The first products to feature the app will be the LeMeng X3 smartphone and MIXX 700 tablet.

The company said the service will work in more than 50 countries worldwide.

In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), the app will be available on a couple of ThinkPad devices, and in 45 markets. Lenovo also said the app will be supported by customized data plans, designed to support domestic and international roaming in more than 110 countries worldwide.

“With the dawn of 5G and the Internet of Things, we expect to see the telecom market expand exponentially,” said Wang Shuai, vice president, Lenovo, and general manager, Understanding Telecom.

“Lenovo Connect and our MVNO services will help move us into the new, globally connected world by creating a seamless smart connection across networks, services and devices.

The Lenovo Connect app will be available in China this month for a couple of smartphones, and ‘later this year’ for tablets and laptops. No precise date was given.

For the EMEA region, the app will be available in Q1 2016 for select ThinkPad laptops.