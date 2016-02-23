Oracle acquires Ravello Systems for $500 million

Oracle is currently working on expanding and further developing its cloud business to enable it to compete with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. The company has just acquired Ravello Systems for $500 million to help strengthen its cloud based offerings.

Ravello Systems makes it possible to run enterprise workloads in public cloud environments. It was started in 2011 in Palo Alto, California and its current clients include Symantec, Red Hat, Arista, Brocade, and SUSE. The services that Ravello Systems provides will continue to be available for its current users even as Oracle will now be incorporating them into its own cloud business.

Oracle will be utilising Ravello's resources to help it achieve its Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) mission. The company's goal is to allow its users to run any type of workload using the cloud. This will help its customers to move applications to the cloud in a simple and efficient manner and let them forgo costly and time consuming application rewrites.

Prior to Oracle's recent acquisition of Ravello, the company has steadily been raising capital on its own. Last year it was able to raise $54 million thanks in part to a $26 million round which was announced in 2013. Qualcomm Ventures, SanDisk Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Vintage Investment Partners have all invested in Ravello Systems.

Oracle has been quickly trying to build up its cloud infrastructure in regard to compute, storage and networking solutions. Its latest acquisition of Ravello Systems could strategically help the company and allow it to compete against its biggest rivals in the cloud: Microsoft and Amazon.

