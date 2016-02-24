German government to spy on citizens through Trojans

Ugh, German government is allowed to use Trojans to spy on its citizens. The news broke out on the Deutsche Welle website, where it says the Trojan will be able to track not only computer activity, but chats and conversations on smartphones, as well.

The government is pleased, other people – not so much.

"Basically we now have the skills in an area where we did not have this kind of skill," said the interior ministry spokesman.

Members of the Green party opposed the launch. The party's deputy head Konstantin von Notz tweeted: "Bug-Brother is watching You“.

According to the Deutsche Welle, Germany-based hacker association Chaos Computer Club (CCC) also believes this is a wrong move.

"It's almost like you're watching people think, if you're reading as they type," the group's spokesperson said, suggesting that the Trojan's capabilities should be limited.

In order to get the Trojan onto a suspect's device, the government needs to get a court order. Once it gets the court's approval, and the Trojan gets installed, it can skim data on the computer, as well as monitor all and any chat activity.

A similar debate is going on in the UK right now, with the Investigatory Powers Bill, also known as the Snooper's Charter. Proposed by Theresa May, it would allow government agencies a backdoor into the citizens' devices.

Many tech companies, including Yahoo, Google, Facebook and Apple, oppose the government's backdoor idea, with Apple currently fighting a battle with the FBI over an iPhone 5C that belonged to the San Bernardino shooter.