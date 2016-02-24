Google pulling the plug on Compare

Google is shutting down Compare, one of its services you probably never heard of.

And yes, that's exactly why Google has decided to pull the plug.

Google Compare was a service that allowed its users to compare prices on car insurance, mortgage lending and credit card companies in the US and the UK. All users needed to do is supply some basic information, and let Google take care of the rest.

However, in a letter sent out to its partners, Google said the product „hasn't driven the success Google hoped for“, and that it's shutting down.

The shutdown process has already begun, and it's planned to be complete by March 23 2016.

The company said it will focus more on AdWords and 'future innovations'.

"After a lot of careful consideration, we've decided that focusing more intenly on AdWords and future innovations will enable us to provide fresh, comprehensive answers to Google users, and to provide our financial services partners with the best return on investment.“

According to The Wall Street Journal, one of the key reasons why Compare failed to achieve the results it wanted is because of state legislations, which hampered the service. The company has had more success with this type of service in other niches, like e-commerce and air travel.

But when it comes to car insurance and mortgage loans, things tend to get a bit more complicated. Car insurance usually requires state-by-state approval. Moreover, Google apparently failed to convince big players in the game to become part of the service. It ended up offering limited service.