HPE whitepaper: The data protection playbook for all-flash storage

The volume of data you need to manage and protect grows at a pace that is difficult to keep up with - roughly 40 per cent per year for the typical enterprise.

Add to that the performance demands of new applications - instant response times, always-on availability, and anytime, anywhere access - and data centre managers are often left with storage challenges that can’t be addressed with traditional spinning disk technology. To meet these challenges, many enterprises are turning to flash storage.

A viable flash storage solution must provide:

Speed

Affordability

Enterprise resiliency

Scale

While some flash vendors focus solely on speed or affordability, your flash solution needs to provide all four attributes above, along with operational efficiencies that help reduce IT run rates. High density, large capacity flash arrays can reduce your storage footprint by 80 per cent, with commensurate reductions in power and cooling costs.

With the cost of flash storage now as low as $1.50 (£1.08) per useable GB of storage, the all-flash data centre is a viable alternative. The future of storage is all-flash.

