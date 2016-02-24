HPE whitepaper: Invest in the right flash storage solution

You’re looking at flash storage because you see it’s taking the storage world by storm.

You’re interested in accelerating business-critical applications, consolidating a virtual server or desktop deployment, trying to get ahead of your company’s data onslaught, or some combination of the above.

According to Gartner, 20 per cent of traditional high-end storage arrays will be replaced by dedicated solid-state arrays by 2019, so the time is now.

But, you know there’s a host of considerations and questions to ask: First, can I afford flash? Is it competitive? What do I need to know beyond the hype? What questions do I ask vendors? What are the risks? What about software vs. hardware? What are some of the “gotchas”? What do I need for the future?

This easy-to-read guide was developed to help arm you with key considerations and questions to ask before investing in a flash storage array for your business, today and for the future.

Download this whitepaper to find out more about investing in the right flash storage solution for your business.

Image source: Shutterstock/Ralwel