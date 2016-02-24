Mobile malware increased three times in the last year

Mobile malware is on the rise, with ransomware being the most popular type of malicious code. Those are the findings of the annual Mobile Virusology report, released by the Kaspersky Lab Antimalware Research Group.

Other popular types of malware were data stealers and malware capable of obtaining unlimited rights on an infected device.

The number of mobile malware increased three times in the past year, the report suggests. Kaspersky Lab detected 884,774 new malicious programs in 2015. A year before, that number stood at 295,539. The number of attacked users also increased – five-fold. In 2014, a total of 18,478 unique people were attacked. Last year – 94,344.

Kaspersky Lab also said 2015 was the year of ransomware, with the number of Kaspersky Lab users being attacked jumping from 1.1 to 3.8 per cent in the last year. Attacks were logged all over the world (in 156 countries), but Russia, Germany and Kazakhstan were the most hit.

“As mobile devices become increasingly functional, cybercriminals have become more and more sophisticated at attacks that attempt to steal money from users”, says Roman Unuchek, senior malware analyst at Kaspersky Lab USA. “Last year was the year of banking Trojans and ransomware. Adware was widely used to infect devices with more sophisticated malicious programs. We also witnessed growing interest in malware that can gain super-user access on users’ devices. To stay safe do not neglect reliable mobile anti-virus solutions. Bear in mind that prevention of the threat is better than suffering losses after the infection.”

The full report can be found on this link.