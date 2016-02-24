MWC: World's first end-to-end 5G demonstration

Samsung Electronics and Deutsche Telekom have successfully showcased the world’s first end-to-end 5G demonstration.

The demonstration, which took place at the Mobile World Congress 2016 in Barcelona, involved two Samsung smartphones and a robotic arm.

The smartphones were able to track precise movements of the arm from two separate angles. The 4K video content was transmitted without any delay, the companies said in the press release.

This was all made possible through the 60GHz millimetre wave (mmWave) small cell solution, proving that 5G technology, using spectrum above 60Ghz can be used as a solution for next generation mobile services.

“We are pleased to have proven the feasibility of 5G technology through this live demonstration with Deutsche Telekom,” said Youngky Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “It is important for Samsung to take a realistic path towards 5G world by securing seamless mobility, which will enable people to enjoy immersive experiences such as virtual reality broadcasting services and hologram calls using 5G infrastructures. Samsung will continue its innovation with Deutsche Telekom to bring 5G technology closer to our lives.”

The two smartphones used in the demonstration are quite interesting – they have 16 antenna elements supporting beam-forming, together with the standard 3G and LTE. The companies have said that the ability to support multiple bands is one of the most important factors for 5G.

“As we demonstrate together with our partners, the development of 5G technology has reached a very exciting phase. As a next step in our 5G:haus, we will involve customers in the technology development process to bring the technology closer to them and ensure it meets their expectations,” said Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, CTO Deutsche Telekom AG.