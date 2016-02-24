Spotify migrates to Google's cloud and that's a big deal

Swedish music streaming service Spotify has decided to transport its entire product onto Google's cloud. The news was confirmed yesterday on the Spotify blog.

In the blog post, written by the vice-president of engineering and infrastructure at Spotify, Nicholas Harteau, it was explained how Spotify decided for the move as it could no longer scale fast enough to meet the demand.

"But in a business growing quickly in users, markets and features, keeping pace with scaling demands requires ever increasing amounts of focus and effort. Like good, lazy engineers, we occasionally asked ourselves: do we really need to do all this stuff?”, he wrote.

He also said that Spotify thought about the idea of migrating to a cloud platform for a long time, but the terms of business were simply not good enough before. We can thank the fierce competition between Google and Amazon for the drop in prices and the availability of cloud services we have today.

Amazon is the oldest player in the game, and the usual number one choice, with Google being the top alternative. Harteau said Spotify decided to go for the latter as it had better tools.

“What really tipped the scales towards Google for us, however, has been our experience with Google’s data platform and tools. Good infrastructure isn’t just about keeping things up and running, it’s about making all of our teams more efficient and more effective, and Google’s data stack does that for us in spades. “

Wired reports that the company has so far shifted about 250,000 user accounts, out of 20 million subscribers and about 55 million additional users. The migration is planned to last 18 months.