85 per cent of enterprises storing sensitive data in the cloud

According to a new report by enterprise security specialist Vormetric, 85 per cent of senior IT security executives worldwide say they are using sensitive data in the cloud, up from 54 per cent last year.

But even as they move to adopt cloud services, and in some cases believe that cloud environments are more secure than their local IT infrastructure, enterprises remain concerned about the security of their information.

When respondents are asked about the top data security concerns for cloud services, 70 per cent (75 per cent in the US) name security breaches or attacks at the service provider. 66 per cent cite increased vulnerabilities from shared infrastructure, 66 per cent say lack of control over the location of data, and 65 per cent select lack of a data privacy policy or privacy service level agreement.

When asked about changes that would increase their willingness to adopt cloud services, 48 per cent asked for encryption of data with enterprise key control on their premises. 36 per cent wanted detailed physical and IT security implementation information, 35 per cent selected encryption of their organisation's data within the service provider's infrastructure, and 27 per cent also wanted exposure of security monitoring data for their information.

"Security is still an afterthought when it comes to adopting new technologies, often taking a back seat amidst the rush to stake a claim in a promising new market," says Garrett Bekker, senior analyst, information security, at 451 Research and the author of the report. "We found that enterprises are storing sensitive data in just these types of environments - 85 per cent in cloud, 50 per cent in big data, and 33 per cent in IoT. Many have strong concerns about the security of their data as a result".

With half of all respondents planning to store sensitive information within big data environments (up from 31 per cent on last year), these become a much greater concern for enterprises as a possible point of compromise, and as a focus for compliance efforts. The biggest worries are the Security of the reports produced - as they may include sensitive data, named by 42 per cent of respondents, and that sensitive information may reside anywhere within the environment (41 per cent).

The IoT raises similar concerns over the protection of sensitive data and privacy issues. Plus the overlap of IoT with big data has the potential to create a new class of risks.

