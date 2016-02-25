BlackBerry announces new acquisition and security services practice

BlackBerry has completed the acquisition of British company Encription - which provides penetration testing and security training for companies, local governments and emergency services - for an undisclosed fee.

Encription boasts one of the UK's highest security standards and will be used to drive BlackBerry's new ‘Professional Cybersecurity Services practice.’

BlackBerry CEO John Chen said: “BlackBerry is the gold standard when it comes to security and we’re always evolving to maintain this high standard as the complexity of enterprise mobility and security increases."

“We recognise that security vulnerabilities are a top risk concern for public and private sector organisations alike. The creation of our Professional Cybersecurity Services practice and acquisition of Encription reinforces our commitment to providing customers the industry’s most secure mobility solutions and helping them to assess and mitigate risks.”

As cyber security continues to become a bigger and bigger threat for businesses across all industries, BlackBerry's new practice will offer detection, testing and analysis services and will provide strategic cyber security guidance, specifically around the areas of enterprise mobility management and cloud computing.

Earlier this month BlackBerry announced that it would be laying off around 200 employees in its Waterloo and Florida offices in an effort to "capitalise on growth opportunities" and drive "sustainable profitability across all parts of our business."