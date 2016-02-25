HP customers to get global free Wi-Fi

HP has announced it is partnering up with iPass to bring its global Wi-Fi service to select HP devices.

All customers who purchase new HP notebooks, hybrid PCs, phablets and tablets with the iPass option will be able to access millions of hotspots on the iPass global Wi-Fi network.

The feature will be available, for free, for one, two or three years, depending on the device bought. HP also stresses that the feature must be activated within a year after the device was purchased. After that, the iPass service must be paid for. However, the amount of data transferred, and the time spent online is unlimited.

The iPass was previously only available in the Asia Pacific region and Japan.

“We’ve heard from our customers that as they become increasingly mobile, they need affordable, seamless connectivity no matter where they are located across the globe,” said Michael Park, vice president and general manager, Mobility, HP Inc. “We are excited to continue our collaboration with iPass to bring its global Wi-Fi network to our customers, so they can keep doing amazing things and stay connected in more places.”

“It is paramount for people to have secure and easy access to Wi-Fi to stay connected to what matters most to them,” said Gary Griffiths, CEO, iPass. “We are bringing the iPass global Wi-Fi network to HP customers around the world to enable rich experiences on HP’s notebooks and tablets.”

A hotspot location map, as well as additional information on how to connect to the iPass on a HP device, can be found on this link.