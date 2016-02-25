Microsoft acquires Xamarin to develop truly universal apps

Microsoft has made the decision to acquire mobile tool maker Xamarin for an undisclosed sum of money. This comes as no surprise being as many in the industry have speculated that such a deal would benefit both companies who have collaborated closely for the past few years.

The financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed at this time but the technology Xamarin has developed will be really useful to further Microsoft's efforts to have one unified version of Windows running the same programs across many platforms and form factors.

The company almost purchased Xamarin once before back in 2014. Microsoft was interested in how Xamarin's technology let its developers write apps in Microsoft's own C# that could run natively on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.

Microsoft could put Xamarin's technology to work developing apps that were universal across all available platforms. This would be even more useful than creating Universal Windows Platform apps because it would let companies deliver their software to users on virtually any device without having to take the time, effort, and energy to develop for different mobile and desktop operating systems on a platform by platform basis.

Currently integration for Xamarin has been built into Visual Studio, Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and the Enterprise Mobility Suite. Microsoft has used the company's technology to allow its users to have an end to end workflow while developing secure apps that are able to work across platforms.

Now that Microsoft has added Xamarin's technology to its arsenal it will be interesting to see what apps developers will be able to envision and design.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock