Mobile dictation app Dragon Anywhere now available

Dragon Professional, the dictation program from Nuance Communications, is now available on mobile platforms, both Android and the iOS.

The mobile dictation app, called Dragon Anywhere, is available in UK English for mobile phones and tablets, and it's powered by the cloud.

It offers continuous dictation (no time or length limits), voice formatting, editing, as well as rich customisation features. All dictated notes can be synchronised across devices, both mobile and static.

Besides being able to share files via Dropbox, mail, Evernote or the clipboard, Dragon Anywhere files can also be shared cross-platform, to Mac computers and PCs operating the Dragon Professional Individual or Dragon for Mac.

“We designed Dragon Anywhere for today’s professionals who spend more of their time in the field or traveling but are still tasked with documentation demands that lengthen the work day and cut into other important tasks,” said Peter Mahoney, senior vice president and general manager of Dragon. “With Dragon Anywhere, professionals can complete, edit, and share important documents and reports in real-time, simplifying the paperwork process, saving time, and improving productivity.”

You can get Dragon Anywhere, on UK English, as a subscription service via the Nuance online store. It has a couple of subscription options, including a one-week free trial.

Subscriptions start at £14.99 a month with the annual package costing £149.99.

Besides buying it on the Nuance online store, the app can also be found on Google Play and the App Store. It requires iOS 8.1 or higher, or Android 4.4+.