Dell adds new backup and recovery capabilities

This morning, Dell has announced it's strengthening its data protection portfolio with a number of new services, including backup and recovery capabilities.

These offerings include four things:

General availability of Dell Data Protection | Rapid Recovery

Three new data deduplication appliances models

New Dell Data Protection | Endpoint Recovery – Free Edition

New Dell Data Protection | NetVault Backup 11

The Dell Data Protection | Rapid Recovery integrates AppAssure features, as well as the ZeroImpact recovery of systems, applications and data across physical, virtual and cloud environments. It is available worldwide starting at $1,199 (£855) for new users. If you have an AppAssure licence, the upgrade is free.

The three new deduplication appliances models include the new Dell DR4300e, DR4300 and DR6300. The company says these deliver increased capacity, speed and performance. Their pricing starts at $13,000 (£9,276).

The new Dell Data Protection | Endpoint Recovery – Free Edition helps businesses protect the growing volumes of data created by endpoint devices. This freemium protection service is designed for Windows devices only. Its worldwide availability is expected in early March.

The Dell Data Protecion | NetVault Backup 11 allows companies to quickly restore any and all critical systems, data and applications. It is available worldwide right now, and costs $1,265 (£902).

“With the next generation of Data Protection solutions, Dell is committed to helping companies gain control of their IT environments, and protecting the applications and data that flows across the organization both on premises and in the cloud,” said Brett Roscoe, vice president of product management, Dell Systems and Information Management.

“These significant enhancements to the Dell Data Protection portfolio help organizations utilize the opportunities of cloud and build a future-ready infrastructure by ensuring they have instant access to systems, applications and data that run their businesses. From clients all the way to the cloud, Dell Data Protection solutions deliver a combination of performance, price and flexibility that no other vendor can match.”