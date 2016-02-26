Dorsey and Zuckerberg draw wrath of ISIS for closing terrorist accounts

ISIS is many things including being a master manipulator of the media and an expert at utilising social media.

Facebook and Twitter have been key tools in the group's propaganda dissemination, and the social networks have reacted by closing down accounts whack-a-mole style.

Now Islamic State has released a video in response to the censorship. It depicts Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey riddled with bullets as the "the sons of the Caliphate army" threaten to fight back against account closures.

Facebook and Twitter do not stand alone in trying to sweep ISIS from the web. Google has also said that it wants to drive the group to the dark web, but for now Sundar Pichai doesn’t appear to be being targeted. The 25-minute video pokes fun at the social networks' attempts to wipe out terrorist content, saying:

If you close one account we will take 10 in return and soon your names will be erased after we delete you[r] sites, Allah willing, and will know that we say is true.

The footage shows what appears to be hacking of Facebook and Twitter accounts, and it includes the claim that ISIS is currently in control of no fewer than 10,000 Facebook accounts, 150 Facebook groups and 5,000 Twitter accounts. Twitter says that it has already terminated 125,000 terrorism-related accounts, but it is not clear if this is reflected in the numbers claimed by ISIS.

Despite the menacing nature of the video, a Twitter spokesperson told the Guardian that it will not be responding to it because such threats are now so common: "It just happens all the time. Welcome to our everyday life."