Gartner's Top 10 strategic technologies for higher education

Just as with any other industry, higher education also requires innovation in order to grow and improve. It is also quite a competitive environment, which is why IT is usually the number one driver of innovation in the sector.

Those are the results of the latest Gartner research. The analysts have thus released a list of the top 10 strategic technologies recommended for higher education in 2016.

Here's what it recommends:

Adaptive Learning – it adjusts the way educational content is given to students, based on their responses.

Predictive Analytics – Through the use of large amounts of data, future behaviour or outcomes can be predicted.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) – These systems have two objectives: automating student-centric busines processes and gathering data.

Exostructure – This basically means institutions can use cloud services, but here's how Gartner explains it: “Exostructure strategy means acquiring the critical capability of interoperability as a deliberate strategy to integrate the increasing numbers of partnerships, tools and services in the education ecosystem.”

Open Microcredentials – Through microcredentials like badges and achievements, institutions can additionally motivate students.

Digital Assessment – Leveraging new technologies to create tests and reports.

Smart Machines - Smart machines can be used for analytics, student and faculty advice, as well as in improving research productivity.

Open educational resource (OER) Ecosystem – Educational content that’s easy to find and free to access.

Listening and Sensing Technology – Through the monitoring of social media and similar platforms, analysis of sentiment can be made. Gartner says these tools are “at very low maturity levels” within educational institutions, but could be applied in various ways, including recruiting and enrolment.