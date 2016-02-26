Netskope launches enterprise cloud threat protection solution

The use of cloud apps, including unauthorised 'shadow' IT, is booming, but it leaves a gap in the protection provided by traditional perimeter security.

To plug this gap cloud access security broker Netskope is launching a threat protection solution for the cloud. Netskope Active Threat Protection combines threat intelligence, static and dynamic analysis, and machine-learning based anomaly detection to enable real-time detection, prioritised analysis, and handling of threats that may originate from cloud apps.

It gives a 360-degree view into sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud app usage, even if the user is accessing the app remotely or from a mobile device. It also understands the context of the usage, such as who is uploading, downloading and sharing data - information that can prove critical when thwarting an attack or limiting its effects.

Active Threat Protection is designed to prioritise potential threat dangers during scanning without sacrificing the comprehensiveness of the scans performed. This is done at high-speed and in real-time before presenting forensic analysis in a single Netskope dashboard or via a customer's existing SIEM solution.

"With the constantly evolving landscape of malware, ransomware and other threats to the enterprise, IT need not only 'rip the blindfold off' when it comes to shadow IT, but to be able to react immediately to ensure the safety and security of sensitive data," says Sanjay Beri, co-founder and CEO, Netskope.

"With Netskope Active Threat Protection, customers can now take advantage of the Netskope deep cloud app visibility and granular policy enforcement capabilities in tandem with the benefits of a complete threat protection suite. We have collaborated with a number of leading enterprise security companies to offer this service to our customers and ensure that we are one step closer to safer enterprise cloud app usage."

You can find more details on the Netskope website and the product will be demonstrated at the RSA conference next week.

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou/Shutterstock