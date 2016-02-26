Protect your site from DDoS attacks with Google's Project Shield

The web facilitates free speech, but it also gives groups the opportunity to try to silence those they disagree with. DDoS attacks are common way to retaliate against opposing views, and Google is expanding Project Shield to protect sites from such attacks.

Project Shield is not a new service, but it has been limited to a group of testers since its launch a few years back. Designed to detect and eliminate "DDoS as a form of censorship" the free service is now available to everyone - those who qualify, at least. The aim is to protect news and human rights sites to ensure uninterrupted access to news and information.

It's not a service that is being made available to everyone. Google explains that "Project Shield welcomes applications from websites serving news. Human rights and or elections monitoring content are also welcome to apply. We do not provide service to other types of content, including gaming, businesses, or individual blogs". The company highlights ease of use, pointing out that the necessary DNS record changes can be made by a webmaster in a matter of minutes.

The expansion will bring Project Shield to tens of thousands of human rights and news sites, helping to protect journalism and promote free speech:

A simple, inexpensive distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack can be carried out by almost anyone with access to a computer - and take a site completely offline before its owners even know they've been attacked.

Check out Google's introductory video above to find out more about Project Shield. If you want to protect your site, you can sign up at the Project Shield website.

UPDATE: Dave Larson, Chief Operating Officer at Corero Network Security commented: "As the DDoS landscape is evolving rapidly and Internet providers, CDN’s and the like are beginning to offer basic levels of protection or remediation against these attacks. Project Shield is an indicator of just how massive this DDoS problem has become, and large providers are stepping up to the plate to better support their customers. However, in some cases, these offerings can provide a false sense of security to the online business. Real-time, dedicated protection against this sophisticated threat should be a requirement for every business continuity plan.

"Traditional approaches to DDoS defence simply cannot catch these sophisticated attacks. Only by using an always-on, inline DDoS mitigation solution that automatically removes the threat and provides real-time visibility will IT teams be able to harden their security perimeter to deal with this emerging security challenge."