Infographic: Top IT trends for 2016

2016 is well and truly underway, with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and Mobile World Congress (MWC) already behind us.

As with any new year, many companies have tried their hand at predicting the upcoming trends for the year and Workspot has joined the party by creating an infographic highlighting what trends and challenges CIO's are expecting.

Unsurprisingly, security was cited as the top challenge for 2016, chosen by 30 per cent of the 75 IT professionals that were surveyed. Budget constraints (24 per cent) and mobile device management (16 per cent) round out the top three.

Participants were also asked the top five technologies that their companies plan to implement over the year, with mobility, cyber security and internet of things solutions all making the list.

Along with security, mobility is likely to take a central focus for businesses of all sizes in 2016, as more and more employees incorporate smartphones and tablets into their working lives.

The full infographic can be found below.

Image source: Shutterstock/Makistock