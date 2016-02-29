Bringing your creative campaign to life with video

Video is an excellent way of grabbing your audience's attention quickly, and can nowadays be the difference between getting your message across or getting lost in a sea of competing content.

Many businesses and brands have been slow on the uptake of video despite its ability to generate new leads, better qualify your prospects and convert them through the buying process.

Yet the future's looking brighter by the year for video, as according to Cisco, two thirds of the world's mobile data traffic will be video by the end of 2016 and online video traffic will reach as much as 80 per cent by 2019.

For any business out there still not invested in the world of video-driven content, we’ve taken a look at how it will bring your next creative campaign to life.

People will actually see it

It’s been scientifically proven that our brains are able to process visual information 60,000 times quicker than text. So, in a noisy world full of marketers constantly vying for our attention, video seems to be the logical shortcut to ensuring that what we put out into the digital sphere is high quality, easy to digest and memorable.

Data analysis from PR Newswire found that press releases that contained photos or videos achieved 48 per cent more engagement than press releases containing just text.

Peripheral motion runs deep in our DNA, so anything with lots of movement will always respond well with us as humans. The more visual and interactive your content is, the more people will look at it.

People will remember your content

According to Digital Content Next, 80 per cent of people will remember the videos that they watch online. As audiences, video has become an essential part of our lives and we are more accustomed to taking in information visually than ever before.

It’s easy for your message to get lost or muddled when swamped in lots of text. People may be put-off by the length of an article or the time it will take to read – it’s estimated that the average person will only read around 20 per cent of text on a regular web page.

Visual content is far easier to consume and understand at a glance as the information is explained and mapped out in a manner that leads the consumer to a specific point; which in many cases is a point of sale.

There are also numerous studies that report on how video can help to trigger more of an emotional response than traditional text, so it is a vital method when establishing a connection with your audience.

People are more likely to convert

The same report from Digital Content Next found that not only were people remembering visual content, they were also engaging with it. The report discovered that 46 per cent of users took some form of action after watching a video.

Broken down, the facts showed that:

26 per cent searched for more information after watching a video

22 per cent visited the website mentioned in a video

15 per cent visited the company mentioned in a video

12 per cent purchased the product featured in a video

According to Video Brewery, 90 per cent of online shoppers will refer to videos to help determine their purchase decisions. If your business or product doesn’t have an effective video behind it, chances are people may not be convinced by what you’re offering and head elsewhere.

People are on social networks -– Speak to them

Everyone has a profile on social networks these days, even your grandma. If you want to target people, then you’re going to have to incorporate social media into your marketing strategy and video is great for this.

Visual information has been proven to be a remarkably essential tool in reaching people on social networks, with Facebook reporting that posts including photos and videos were 180 per cent more likely to receive engagement than those without. When faced with an endless timeline of posts and content, users are scrolling through to find something that catches their eye. A video or photo is much more likely to grab their attention than a post with an excessive amount of text.

It’s reported that 100 million internet users will watch a video each day and a large amount of those videos will be for a product or service. Whilst a very competitive market, video is proving to be essential to marketing strategies for the year ahead.

Can you afford to miss out?

Lonn Landis, studio manager at PR and creative agency Peppermint Soda

Image source: Shutterstock/Pranch